SCDF serviceman hurt in Buona Vista taxi explosion recovering well: K. Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time national serviceman who was caught in a taxi explosion at Buona Vista last week is recovering well, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said after visiting him at his home.

Mr Shanmugam, in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 7), said he met with Corporal Eka Putra, 20, and his mother, who are the only persons in their household.

Mr Eka's father had passed away, while his siblings are all overseas.

"He told me that he plans to study mechanical engineering after he completes his National Service," wrote Mr Shanmugam.

"I have also alerted his MP, Ms Tin Pei Ling. She will drop in on the family to check, offer assistance that local grassroots can give.

"The men and women of the Home Team put their lives at risk every day to protect Singapore"

Mr Eka, who had on a compressed air foam backpack, was seen in a video approaching a burning Trans-Cab taxi with a colleague near Buona Vista MRT station on April 30.

Seconds after he approached the vehicle, it exploded and flames enveloped him.

Netizens quickly expressed concern for Mr Eka, with many fearing for his life due to the severity of the explosion.

It turned out that he suffered first-degree burns on his face and neck and was discharged from the National University Hospital hours after the incident.

His actions have even earned the praise of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who in a Facebook post on Monday called him and his colleague brave, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Mr Eka was one of four men injured in the blast, all of whom suffered minor burn injuries.

One of the men was identified by Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Christopher De Souza in a Facebook post on Saturday only as Mr Yazid.

According to Mr De Souza, Mr Yazid - an ITE student who works part-time at a nasi lemak stall - tried to render assistance when he saw smoke and was burnt by a piece of debris as he was dismounting.

"Even though he was tired in between work and study that fateful day, he still instinctively felt he needed to help," Mr De Souza wrote.

"Thankfully, he has healed well. Thank you Yazid for your selflessness in the face of such odds."