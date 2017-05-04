SCDF rescues woman whose hand got stuck in noodle-making machine at Jurong Point

SINGAPORE - A woman who got her fingers stuck in a noodle-making machine at Jurong Point on Thursday (May 4) morning had to be freed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The woman was an employee at a popiah stall in the shopping mall's third-floor food court, Shin Min Daily News reported.

She is believed to have pressed the wrong button when trying to stop the machine, and three fingers of her right hand were caught inside.

SCDF told The Straits Times that they were alerted at around 10.38am on Thursday and dispatched two fire engines and an ambulance.

"A woman had her right hand stuck in the noodle-making machine and SCDF released her hand using a pry bar," said the SCDF spokesman.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

An eyewitness who gave his name only as Mr Han told Shin Min that he had been eating at the food court when he heard a loud scream.

"I heard a woman screaming, and about 15 people gathered to watch; it was a tense situation," said the 35-year-old who works in digital marketing.

He said the SCDF arrived within 30 minutes and freed the woman.

The victim, who gave her name only as Ah Cheng, said her fingers did not need to be amputated.

She added that she was in hospital resting.

Her manager told Shin Min that she would give Ah Cheng enough medical leave and said she hopes she will recover soon.

She added that the company would cover Ah Cheng's medical fees.