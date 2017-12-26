SBS Transit apologises for 'Marry Christmas' greeting at MRT station

SINGAPORE - Transport operator SBS Transit has apologised for a spelling error in its Christmas greeting at an MRT station on the Downtown Line.

A photo posted on online discussion website Reddit on Dec 24 showed the phrase "Marry Christmas" on the display at the entrance of an unknown station.

The photo was shared widely on various social media platforms, with many netizens poking fun at the error.

One said he was not sure "if Christmas wanna marry me", while another said even the spelling had suffered a breakdown in SBS Transit.

In response to queries, SBS Transit senior vice-president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said that the transport operator was very sorry for the error in spelling and had since corrected it.

"We hope this has not marred the festivities for any of our commuters. We would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas," she added.

On Dec 24, Malaysia Airports apologised for an erroneous Christmas bunting that said "Mary Christmas" and "Happy New Years".

The red bunting was put up at an airport in Kota Baru.

A photo of the bunting later went viral, drawing criticism from netizens who were disappointed over the typographical and grammatical errors.

"We wish to assure you that this does not involve any other airports," Malaysia Airports said in a statement on Facebook.

It also apologised for the mistake and thanked the public for highlighting the issue.