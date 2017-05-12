Samsung washing machine catches fire; second reported incident

SINGAPORE - A Samsung washing machine caught fire suddenly at a Choa Chu Kang flat on Thursday (May 11), the second such incident reported in six months.

The machine was in spin mode when it caught fire at about 9.40am, Mr James Tan told The Straits Times. It caused a power trip in his house at Block 455, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

Mr Tan, 38, came out to check why the power tripped and detected a burning smell.

He thought it may have been a pot that had boiled over, and was surprised it was the washing machine that was on fire.

He quickly put out the flames with two pails of water, Mr Tan, a public servant, said.

The machine was located in the flat's washing area.

No one was injured, but Mr James Tan said it was lucky he was at home as his mother, who is in her 60s, has difficulty walking after a fall.

"It was old but it shouldn't (catch fire). If it breaks down, we will just throw it away," he said.

The seven-year-old top-load Samsung machine was bought in 2010 for $269, a receipt showed.

Mr Tan's brother Jacky, 35, posted a photo of the machine on Facebook on Thursday.

"We are happy that our family is safe. That is all we want," he said.

Samsung has offered them a new machine, but the family would prefer to buy a machine of another brand, Mr Jacky Tan, a brand strategist, said.

They later lodged a report with the Singapore Civil Defence Force so that an investigation into the fire could be made.

Samsung Singapore said that they have reached out to the family to support them and investigate the matter.

"We are unable to comment on this specific incident until we obtain and thoroughly examine the product," a spokesman said.

Last November, a Samsung washing machine at a Bukit Panjang flat caught fire and burned the toilet walls, ceiling and air-conditioning pipes.

Samsung said at the time that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit likely brought on by moisture in the bathroom where the machine was placed.