RSAF to train with Indian Air Force for another five years, under renewed bilateral pact

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) will continue training with the Indian Air Force (IAF) at India's Kalaikunda Air Force Station for another five years, under a bilateral agreement which was renewed on Thursday (Jan 19).

The renewal of the pact, which provides for joint military training and exercises between the two air forces, was signed by Singapore's Permanent Secretary (Defence) Chan Yeng Kit and India's Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar at the Ministry of Defence.

The joint training will "provide the RSAF with regular opportunities to train with the IAF's advanced Su-30 fighter aircraft, as well as many touchpoints to strengthen rapport and mutual understanding at all levels", said Singapore's Defence Ministry (Mindef) in a news release.

The bilateral air force agreement was first inked in 2007 and renewed in 2012.

Thursday's signing was witnessed by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen and India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf.

Mr Kumar also called on Dr Ng on Thursday, during which they reaffirmed the strong bilateral defence relations, and discussed geopolitical and security developments in the region, said Mindef.

Mr Kumar is in Singapore on Wednesday (Jan 18) and Thursday (Jan 19), to co-chair the 11th Singapore-India Defence Policy Dialogue with Mr Chan.

The dialogue serves as a regular forum for both countries to discuss areas of defence cooperation and strategic developments of mutual interest.