Road closures expected for National Day Parade on Aug 9

SINGAPORE - Roads around Marina Bay will be closed to traffic on Wednesday (Aug 9) for the National Day Parade at The Float @ Marina Bay.

During the stipulated periods, access to the affected roads will be granted only to authorised vehicles displaying approved labels, as well as police and emergency vehicles.

Public bus services affected by the road closure will be diverted. The roads and lanes affected are as follows:

Two left lanes of Raffles Avenue from 9am to 2pm.

Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between Republic Avenue and Raffles Boulevard) and Raffles Avenue (between Raffles Boulevard and Bayfront Avenue) from 9am to 11.30pm.

Temasek Avenue in the direction of Fountain of Wealth (between Raffles Avenue and Raffles Boulevard) from 9am to 1am the following day.

Raffles Link, Raffles Avenue (between Bayfront Avenue and Esplanade Drive), Temasek Avenue towards Bayfront Avenue (between Raffles Avenue and Raffles Boulevard) and Bayfront Avenue in the direction of Temasek Avenue from 2pm to 11.30pm.

The extreme right lane of Marina Way in the direction of Marina Boulevard (between Central Boulevard and Marina Boulevard) from 7pm to 10.30pm.

Nicoll Highway (between Raffles Boulevard and Stamford Road), Esplanade Drive (between Raffles Avenue and Fullerton Road), Stamford Road (between Nicoll Highway and St Andrew's Road), Connaught Drive, Fullerton Road in the direction of Collyer Quay (between Connaught Drive and Collyer Quay) and Collyer Quay in the direction of Shenton Way (between Fullerton Road and Marina Boulevard) from 8pm to 10.30pm.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers and Singapore Armed Forces marshals will be on hand to direct motorists. People travelling to these affected areas are advised to use public transport.

Traffic delays are also expected along Raffles Boulevard, Raffles Avenue, Republic Avenue, Bras Basah Road, North Bridge Road, Parliament Place, Coleman Street, Stamford Road, Nicoll Highway, Esplanade Drive and Bayfront Avenue.

The police advised those travelling to the area of Suntec City and Marina Square to use public transport. Motorists travelling to Suntec City and Marina Square from Crawford Street and Ophir Road are also advised to use alternate routes via Nicoll Highway or Beach Road.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced; drivers who breach parking rules will have their cars towed.

Those attending the parade are also advised to safeguard their belongings and to arrive early to allow time for security checks. Gates will be opened at 4pm.

Members of public may call the event organiser hotline on 1800-637-2017 for further inquiries.