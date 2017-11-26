River cleanup is never done, Singaporeans must still learn not to litter: PM Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - Forty years after Singapore embarked on a cleanup of the Singapore River, the Prime Minister is still having to exhort Singaporeans to desist from littering.

The trash, notes Mr Lee Hsien Loong, washes into the river and drains.

"The river cleanup is never done. Singaporeans still must learn not to drop litter and trash on the ground, which washes into drains and the river, and has to be caught with booms along the way," he said on Sunday (Nov 26).

He was speaking at a 60th anniversary event for Malay daily Berita Harian.

The newspaper's anniversary celebration includes a five-day public exhibition, which ends on Thursday, by the Singapore River, honouring pioneers' efforts in the cleanup, which started in 1977.

PM Lee added that it took much coordination, planning and a "determination and political will" to remove the pollution.

Over 10 years, Singapore dredged up the polluted riverbed and removed pig farms and other pollutive industries, he said.

There was also a need to sewer up all premises in the catchment, relocate squatters to HDB flats, street hawkers to new hawker centres, and shipyards to Pasir Panjang, he added.

Back in the day, "the water was black, notoriously smelly and toxic", he said, adding that a blind telephone operator who worked at his mother's law firm always knew when to get off the bus because he could smell the river when the bus crossed it.

Dr Albert Winsemius, the chief economic adviser back then, even had a bet with the river cleanup team, believing that the river would not sustain life, recalled PM Lee.

"He recommended that we turn the Singapore River into a sewage system by covering it up," he said.

But when Dr Winsemius visited Singapore after the cleanup was completed, he was amazed, but perhaps not unhappy, that he had lost his bet, said PM Lee.

"We want to keep on beautifying the river and transform ourselves into a City of Gardens and Water with our ABC (Active, Beautiful and Clean) Waters programme," he added.

Berita Harian editor Saat Abdul Rahman, who also spoke at the event on Sunday, said: "Besides commemorating our anniversary, we are also celebrating 40 years since the call by founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew to clean up the then ailing Singapore River."

He said: "Flowing through the heart of Singapore, the Singapore River and what it represents is an integral part of the lives of Singaporeans." He added: "Similarly, Berita Harian is also the heartbeat of the inclusive Malay community and has played a significant role in the community's progress over the years."

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli, and Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs, Dr Maliki Osman, were also present at the event on Sunday.