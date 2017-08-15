Ribena recalls concentrate products in Singapore after probe shows air exposure during bottling process

SINGAPORE - The distributor of Ribena beverages in Singapore has voluntarily withdrawn specific batches of its concentrate products after a faulty bottling machine in a Malaysia factory let air into some bottles, potentially spoiling the cordials earlier than expected.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Suntory Beverage & Food Singapore on Tuesday (Aug 15) said that it issued a voluntary withdrawal of certain batches of four of its concentrate products from warehouses, distributors and retailers on Monday as a precautionary measure.

All pack sizes of four types of concentrate products, that come from Malaysia, are being recalled in Singapore.

These are: Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant & Strawberry bottles that expire in February 2018; Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant & Apple bottles that expire in May 2018; Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant and Glucose bottles that expire in May 2018; and Ribena Concentrate Blackcurrant bottles that expire in June 2018.

Although not every bottle is affected, consumers are advised not to drink the product if it appears, tastes or smells unusual, it added.

The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore said in a statement on Tuesday that the company discovered a faulty bottling machine which allowed air to enter random bottles during a routine quality check.

This means that affected bottles may spoil before the stated expiry date.

Consumers who have bought products from the affected batches may contact Ribena’s customer hotline at 1800-645-9551 or e-mail marketing.sg@suntory.com.

Other products such as Sparkling Ribena, Pouch Pack, Packet Drinks, PET Bottles and Pastilles are not affected.

The withdrawal in Singapore follows a similar move in Malaysia, where Ribena Malaysia withdrew affected batches from warehouses, distributors and retailers from Saturday (Aug 12).

Production of Ribena concentrate products has also been halted at the contract manufacturing facility until all investigations are completed.