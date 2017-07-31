Revised registers of over 2.5 million voters updated, available for public inspection

SINGAPORE - A total of 2,515,322 voters are listed in the latest update to the registers of electors, the Elections Department said on Monday (July 31).

The revised registers, which have been certified today, are available for public inspection, the department announced.

The revision comes ahead of the presidential election, which will be held in September.

Singapore citizens may check their particulars in the registers at the Elections Department website - http://www.eld.gov.sg - or in person at any community centres or clubs, or at the Elections Department.

Those living abroad may also check the registers at any of the 10 Singapore overseas missions that serve as overseas registration centres. They are: the Singapore High Commissions in Canberra and London, the Singapore Embassies in Tokyo, Beijing and Washington DC, the Singapore Consulates-General in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Dubai and San Francisco, and the Singapore Consulate in New York.

Those checking the registers in person should bring along their NRIC or passport.

Overseas Singaporeans whose names are listed in the registers of electors may apply to register as overseas electors to vote at the coming Presidential Election.

To register as an overseas elector, applicants can apply via the Elections Department website, or in person at any community centres/clubs in Singapore or the Elections Department in Prinsep Link, or at any of the above 10 Singapore overseas missions.

Those applying to vote overseas must have resided in Singapore for an aggregate period of at least 30 days during the 3-year period before 1 Jun 2017 - that is, between 1 Jun 2014 and 31 May 2017.

With the revision of the registers of electors, overseas Singaporeans who had registered before 1 Jun 2017 and wish to continue to vote overseas will need to reregister if they have not done so.

In accordance with the law, registration to vote overseas for the coming Presidential Election will close on the second day after the Writ is issued, the Elections Department said.

It encouraged eligible overseas Singaporeans to register early.