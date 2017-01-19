Reversing taxi crashes into walkway between 2 blocks in Jurong West Street 81

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver mistakenly slammed on the accelerator when reversing at a carpark in Jurong West Street 81, sending his cab up a parapet of a walkway between blocks 816 and 817 early Thursday (Jan 19) morning.

Residents living in the surrounding blocks heard a loud bang and saw a taxi up on the parapet of the walkway.

Mr Teo Seng Chwee, 56, was at a coffee shop when he heard the loud bang. The odd job worker said the taxi driver stepped on the accelerator pedal while reversing, causing the car to go over the kerb.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the incident at 8.10am and sent one ambulance to the scene.



Police officers at the scene of the accident. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



No injuries were reported, said the SCDF.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene, many residents had gathered around the walkway, which was cordoned off by the police. The taxi had scrapped off paint from the parapet wall. The driver was not present.



An aerial view of the accident. A taxi ended up on top of a parapet of a walkway between blocks 816 and 817 in Jurong West after the driver mistakenly slammed on the accelerator when reversing. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



A resident, who declined to be named, said many birdwatchers would usually gather at the walkway on weekends.

"Thankfully, it is a weekday and nobody was there in the morning," he said. "If not, someone would definitely get hurt."