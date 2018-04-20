Retailer Courts launches Smart Home Experiential Hub

SINGAPORE - Consumers can get a glimpse of the future at a smart home experiential hub launched by electrical, IT and furniture retailer Courts on Friday (April 20).

The hub at the flagship Courts Megastore at Tampines demonstrates the use of Google Home devices alongside compatible products in a home setting.

With a simple voice command of "Okay Google", consumers will be able to perform tasks such as turning up the music or controlling the smart devices around their home.

Said Courts Singapore chief executive Ben Tan: "We believe as Singapore progresses in its Smart Nation journey, consumers increasingly seek connectivity in their everyday interactions."

The Google Home and Google Home Mini are part of the the newly announced members of the #MadebyGoogle hardware family.

The Google devices are able to take over 1 million actions and localised to understand Singlish. They are available in all Courts stores island-wide and on their website.

Courts offers more than 30 products compatible with the Google devices, from speakers to vacuum robots.

Eight Courts outlets will also have zones to demonstrate the use of these Google devices in a home setting.

In line with the launch, Courts also announced a one-day only launch offer of a free Google Chromecast worth $65 for the first 100 customers who purchase Google Home at the flagship Courts Megastore on Friday.

IT Engineer Derrick Xiang, 31, who was third in line, started to queue at the store from 9.20am before it opened at 10am. "I am excited to get the Google Home because of the Google assistant and voice control," he said.