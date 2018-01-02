Ceiling at Resorts World Sentosa collapses, 3 people injured

SINGAPORE - A ceiling at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) collapsed on Tuesday morning (Jan 2), The Straits Times understands.

The incident occurred around 10am on the resort island.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the accident at around 10.13am.

Two people were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital, while a third person is being assessed by paramedics.

ST understands they suffered neck pains and head injuries.

They are believed to be construction workers at a work site there.

ST has contacted the police and RWS for more information.

This story is developing.