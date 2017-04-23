Residents at St John's Home treated to special screening of Jack Neo movie

Volunteers (in yellow) from an informal community group known as LP148 with residents from St John's Home for Elderly Persons on Sunday (April 23).
Volunteers (in yellow) from an informal community group known as LP148 with residents from St John's Home for Elderly Persons on Sunday (April 23). PHOTO: LP148
SINGAPORE - About 90 senior citizens reminisced about their younger days on Sunday when they were treated to a movie screening.

Residents at St John's Home for Elderly Persons watched local director Jack Neo's period movie Long Long Time Ago and were treated to song and dance performances with music from the 1960s and 1970s.

They also took part in an activity that simulated fishing in longkangs (Malay for drains). The highlight of their afternoon however was a surprise appearance by Jack Neo and actress Aileen Tan.

The party was organised by staff from the home and about 20 people from an informal volunteering group called LP148.

The group LP148 is also helping the home to raise funds for a five-storey building to house its 150 residents.

For more information, visit https://gogetfunding.com/wow-day-with-st-johns-home-for-elderly-persons/

