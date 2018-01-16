Rare dip in Singapore's population density last year

Last year, the average number of people per square kilometre in Singapore dipped slightly - the first time this has happened in more than a decade.

Population density growth came to a halt, as foreigner numbers fell while land area kept expanding.

Density - calculated as total population divided by land area - was 7,796 last year, down from 7,797 in 2016, official figures show.

But experts said a lower overall figure does not necessarily translate into fewer experiences of crowdedness, as various parts of the city - workplaces, public transport, residential areas and social spaces - may still feel crowded.

