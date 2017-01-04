Raffles Country Club workers who lose jobs after site acquisition for HSR will be helped: Desmond Choo

SINGAPORE - Raffles Country Club (RCC) workers who may lose their jobs after the club's Tuas site is acquired for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project will be helped with job placement and retraining, NTUC youth development unit director Desmond Choo said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jan 4).

Mr Choo, who is also executive secretary for the Attractions, Resorts & Entertainment Union (AREU), said that AREU will "work closely with the RCC management to ensure the affected workers are fairly compensated and treated for their loyal service to the club".

The Tampines GRC MP added that NTUC's Institute of Employment and Employability will also help with job placement assistance and retraining.

RCC announced on its website on Wednesday that it has to hand over its 143ha site to the Singapore Land Authority by July 31, 2018 for the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur HSR and the new Cross Island Line's western depot.

The HSR, which will cross the Straits of Johor via a bridge, is scheduled to start running in 2026.

Raffles Country Club is the second country club to be acquired by the Government for the 350km-long HSR project.

In May 2015, it was announced that Jurong Country Club in Jurong East will become the Singapore terminus for the HSR.