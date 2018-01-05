Queues form at popular Singapore Pools outlets ahead of $9.7 million New Year Toto Draw

SINGAPORE - Snaking queues formed at some popular Singapore Pools outlets ahead of the New Year Toto Draw on Friday (Jan 5), as punters eye the $9.7 million jackpot prize.

Bets, which opened on Tuesday, will close at 9pm, with the draw set to take place at 9.30pm.

The prize snowballed to $9.7 million, as there were no top prize winners for the three preceding draws.

At least 50 people - some wearing lucky red shirts - stood in line at the 7-Eleven outlet near Chong Pang Market on Friday afternoon.

The queue stretched around the convenience store at Block 102, Yishun Ave 5, which is widely thought to be the luckiest betting outlet in Singapore.

The outlet has registered 15 Group 1 and Group 2 wins since October 2014.

This was after Singapore Pools updated the Toto game for the first time that year since 1997.

Instead of choosing from 45 numbers before, punters have to choose from 49.

Previously, from 1997 to 2014, the outlet topped the list for selling 30 winning tickets - a whopping 10 more than the second-ranked outlet.