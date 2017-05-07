Python found hiding under train tracks at Ulu Pandan depot

SINGAPORE - A snake believed to be a reticulated python was found hiding under the train tracks at the Ulu Pandan depot on Friday (May 5) night.

The Straits Times understands that SMRT technicians on track inspection duty made the discovery.

SMRT operates the depot in Jurong East, which services the trains on the North-South and East-West lines.

Photos taken by an eyewitness showed the snake stretched out fully in a gap between the rails.



The snake, believed to be a reticulated python, was found at the Ulu Pandan depot. PHOTO: ST READER



Snake catchers were called to the scene to remove it.

It was unclear how the snake got there, although reticulated pythons are not uncommon in Singapore's urban areas.

They often feed on rats at night and use storm drains to move around. While pythons can grow up to 10m in length, those in Singapore average at around 2.3m and very rarely exceed 4m.

In October last year, a 2m-long reticulated python was found at a hall of residence at the Nanyang Technological University.

And in August that year, another python was found in a drain in front of a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio.

ST has contacted SMRT and the police for more information.