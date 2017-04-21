Punggol Road closed after fire at house, no one injured

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a terraced house on Punggol Road on Friday (April 21) but no one was injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at about 12.30pm.

The fire involved the contents of one of the bedrooms and was extinguished using one water jet.

The stretch of Punggol Road opposite Saint Anne Church towards the Tampines Expressway was closed to traffic, SBS Transit tweeted at bout 1.40pm.

Please be informed that Punggol Rd (opp St Anne Ch) twds TPE is closed due to building on fire. Svc 88 & 161 affected. No bus stop skipped. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) April 21, 2017

SCDF sent one fire, two Red Rhinos, one support vehicle, one ambulance to the scene.

The road was later reopened at about 4.30pm, SBS said in a tweet.