Punggol Road closed after fire at house, no one injured

Firefighters broke the roof tiles of a terrace house while putting out a fire in the house along Punggol Road.
Firefighters broke the roof tiles of a terrace house while putting out a fire in the house along Punggol Road.ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG
A fire at a Punggol Road house on April 21, 2017.
A fire at a Punggol Road house on April 21, 2017.PHOTO: ST READER
A fire at a Punggol Road house on April 21, 2017.
A fire at a Punggol Road house on April 21, 2017.ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG
Fire engine at Punggol Road after a fire broke out at a house on April 21, 2017.
Fire engine at Punggol Road after a fire broke out at a house on April 21, 2017.ST PHOTO: SEAH KWANG PENG
Published
2 hours ago
Updated
17 min ago
chuimin@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a terraced house on Punggol Road on Friday (April 21) but no one was injured.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at about 12.30pm.

The fire involved the contents of one of the bedrooms and was extinguished using one water jet.

The stretch of Punggol Road opposite Saint Anne Church towards the Tampines Expressway was closed to traffic, SBS Transit tweeted at bout 1.40pm.

SCDF sent one fire, two Red Rhinos, one support vehicle, one ambulance to the scene.

The road was later reopened at about 4.30pm, SBS said in a tweet.

