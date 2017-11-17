PSLE results will be released on Nov 24, secondary one posting results out on Dec 21

SINGAPORE - Results of this year's Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) will be released on Nov 24, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said in a joint press release on Friday (Nov 17).

Students can collect their result slips from their respective primary schools from 11am onwards.

Eligible students will receive option forms to select their secondary schools at the same time, the release said.

Every sealed Secondary 1 (S1) Option Form comes with a unique S1 Personal Identification Number (S1 PIN), which can be used to submit the options online via the Secondary 1 Internet System, from 11am on Nov 24 to 3pm on Nov 30 at www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/secondary-one-posting-exercise.

"Students, in discussion with their parents, are advised to first consider their secondary school choices, decide on these choices and complete the option form before logging on to the S1-IS. This will help to facilitate the smooth completion of their online submission," MOE and SEAB said in the joint release.

The forms can also be submitted physically to the primary schools, from 11am to 3pm on Nov 24, and from 9am to 3pm from Nov 27 to Nov 30.

Posting results will be released on Dec 21, and can be accessed via Short Message Service (SMS), at the student's primary school or on the S1-IS.

Students have to report at their secondary schools at 8.30am the next day, that is, Dec 22.

Parents can call MOE Customer Service Centre at 6872 2220 on weekdays from 8.30am to 5.30pm and from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays, for more information.

Students eligible for the Normal (Technical) course and interested to study in Crest Secondary School or Spectra Secondary School - Specialised Schools for Normal (Technical) students - should apply directly to the schools, the release said.

They are still required to indicate their choices for other secondary schools under the posting exercise.