'Protruding staples' in SBS Transit bus seat cut student's hand; bus recalled

SINGAPORE - A bus ride on SBS Transit service 240 turned bloody for a passenger earlier this week, after some sharp metal objects left a cut on her hand.

Polytechnic student Deonne Tan, 18, was on a short bus ride with her sister in the Taman Jurong area on Tuesday (Oct 31) evening.

While getting ready to alight, she placed her right hand on the seat beside her for support.

"Immediately, I felt a sharp pain and almost instantly, I saw that my hand was starting to bleed," said Ms Tan in a Facebook post that has since been shared widely on social media.

After inspecting the seat, she found four sharp metal edges resembling the ends of staples peeking out from the seat. They were "so deeply embedded that they could not be easily seen if not paying extra close attention", she wrote.

Although her sister had sat on that seat, she was not hurt as she was wearing thick jeans.

"I was quite shocked and didn't know how to respond, so I just took some photos because we didn't want to delay the bus," Ms Tan told The Straits Times on Saturday (Nov 4).

She later called SBS Transit to inform them of the incident.

Ms Tan told ST that SBS Transit had responded to her via e-mail, that the incident was unlikely an act of mischief and that the metal objects may have been part of the seat.

She also received a hamper from the operator on Friday, apologising for the incident and wishing her a speedy recovery.

Responding to ST's queries, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit Tammy Tan, said: "We are already in touch with Ms Tan to see how we can assist her."

She added that the bus has been recalled and the "protuding staple" has been removed.

"We are also conducting an investigation into the matter," added the spokesman.

While the passenger noted that the cut, which took two days to heal, did not cause her much pain or inconvenience, she said she is now more careful when sitting in buses.