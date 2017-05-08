President Tan, PM Lee congratulate French President-elect Emmanuel Macron: MFA

President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to French President-elect Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on winning the election on May 7, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday (May 8).

Here is the text of their letters:

Letter from President Tony Tan Keng Yam to French President-elect Emmanuel Macron

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to congratulate you on your election as President of the French Republic.

France and Singapore enjoy excellent bilateral relations. Our two countries have a strong and mutually beneficial cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, research and development, and culture and education. We are also developing new areas of cooperation focused on innovation.

This close collaboration between France and Singapore is complemented by strong people-to-people ties. Singapore is honoured to host one of the largest communities of French nationals in Asia, who have contributed much to enrich the social, economic and cultural fabric of Singapore.

In May 2015, I was privileged to make a State Visit to France to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Singapore. I was heartened by the longstanding and deep ties shared by our two countries. I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen relations between our two countries and peoples.

I wish you continued good health and success. I would also like to take this opportunity to invite you to visit Singapore so that we can continue to advance the bilateral cooperation between France and Singapore.

Yours sincerely,

TONY TAN KENG YAM

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to French President-elect Emmanuel Macron

Dear President-elect Macron,

Congratulations on your election as President of the French Republic. I am confident that under your leadership, France will emerge stronger.

France and Singapore enjoy a multifaceted and longstanding partnership, underpinned by our shared interests and perspectives. The Singapore-France Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership in 2012 underscores our close cooperation across many areas including defence and security, trade and investment, research and development, and culture and education.

The Joint Declaration on Innovation, recently issued in March 2017, paves the way for stronger collaboration in new areas including space technology, renewable energies, smart urban solutions, FinTech, healthcare and biomedical sciences, and cybersecurity.

Singapore also looks forward to the ratification of the EU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, which will further enhance our ties.

I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen our mutually-beneficial partnership.

I wish you good health and every success, and look forward to meeting you soon.

Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG