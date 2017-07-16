Power outage affects four blocks at Tampines Avenue 4

SINGAPORE - A power outage affected 200 households and shops in four blocks at Tampines Avenue 4 on Sunday night (July 16). The blackout occurred at about 7pm and lasted about two hours.

Singapore grid operator SP Group said in a statement that electricity supply to Blocks 802, 803, 804 and 806 in Tampines Ave 4 was disrupted at 6.55pm.

"Our officers were immediately deployed to the site. They detected a burnt Low Voltage Board at the substation at Block 802," it said. This damage then resulted in the disruption of electricity supply. Singapore Civil Defence Force officers had also extinguished the fire.

SP Group added: "Our priority was to restore supply as safely and quickly as possible. Supply to all affected customers was progressively restored from 8.05pm, and fully restored at 9.05pm.

"We are investigating the cause of the incident. We thank those affected for their patience and understanding."

SCDF was alerted to the fire at 6.55 pm. It sent two fire bikes, a Red Rhino and a fire engine, and put out the fire with a dry powder extinguisher. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Ms Tan Kayhwe, 20, who works at Three's A Crowd cafe at Block 802, said: "At first we thought it was just our cafe where the power tripped, but then we realised it's the whole block that was affected." Three customers were at the cafe at about 7pm, but they continued dining without electricity.

This is the second known power outage in Singapore in a week. Last Wednesday (july12) night, more than 30 houses along at least five streets in Kembangan were hit by a power outage. It also lasted for around two hours.