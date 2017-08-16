Portal for students to learn anywhere, any time, to be rolled out to all schools from next year

SINGAPORE - Students from all schools - from primary schools to junior colleges - can soon access learning resources and learn at their own pace anywhere, any time, through a new online learning portal.

The Singapore Student Learning Space, currently being piloted at 62 primary and secondary schools, will be rolled out progressively to all schools from next year (2018).

It is an online platform that will support learning and teaching of major subjects, including English, mathematics, history and even physical education.

The aim is for students to take greater ownership of their learning and to work together with their peers.

Interactive resources, such as videos, animations, simulations, games and quizzes, will allow them to learn at their own pace, revisit concepts and read up on other areas of interest, said the Education Ministry on Wednesday (Aug 16).

Many of these resources have been developed with industry and external partners to offer real-world context to concepts learnt in class.

Teachers are also given more support through the portal, which helps them in the design and conducting of lessons, the ministry said. They can design resources that promote critical thinking and teamwork among their students.

Through the online platform, teachers can share lesson ideas and strategies within and across schools, allowing students to benefit from the wider range of resources.

The Education Ministry, together with GovTech, will work with schools to gather feedback and make adjustments before the portal is rolled out to all schools.



Education Minister (Schools) Ng Chee Meng visited Admiralty Secondary School on Wednesday (Aug 16), and joined students in using the Singapore Student Learning Space, an online portal used to support teaching and learning in schools. ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO



