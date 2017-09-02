Policeman accused of illegally parking to buy prata was responding to public nuisance case: Police

SINGAPORE - A policeman accused online of illegally parking at River Valley to buy prata was instead attending to a case of public nuisance, the police told The Straits Times on Saturday (Sept 2).

Facebook user Cinorom Elicebmi had posted four photos and two videos of what he claimed was a police officer illegally parking near Spize restaurant, at 409 River Valley Road, on Friday night.

In his post, which can no longer be accessed publicly, he wrote: "Share if you think Singapore Police Force is not above the laws... LTA has painted lamp posts and sign posts within closed-circuit television (CCTV) monitoring zones with bright orange vertical strips."

He shared pictures of a police car parked next to a parking enforcement camera, and videos of a police officer standing along the row of shophouses.

"In tandem, 'No Waiting' signs at passenger pick-up points with CCTV cameras are installed to remind we motorists that we 'commoners' are not allowed to wait at these pick-up locations other than immediate boarding and alighting of passengers," he wrote. "Today, this police officer blatantly (flouted) the above rule to do what? Buy roti prata!"

Another Facebook user YJ C-Yeang shared the post to the Singapore Police Force's page on Saturday morning.

"This looks bad," she wrote. "Maybe the officer was rushing and had his valid reasons. I do understand it's a tough life in enforcement."

The police replied to her, saying: "Hi YJ, our officers were indeed attending to an urgent case reported at 421 River Valley Road and had to quickly reach the incident location."

They added that they seek the public's understanding and urged the public "not to spread unsubstantiated information".

The police told The Straits Times that the officer pictured and captured on video was not there to "buy prata". Instead, he was responding to a case of public nuisance.

ST understands that police officers attending to cases are allowed to park their vehicles where required.