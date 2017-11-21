Police shoot wild boar that was rampaging in Punggol

SINGAPORE - Police shot a wild boar that was rampaging on a road in Punggol on Tuesday night (Nov 21).

In a statement, the police said they were alerted at 7.08pm to an accident involving a wild boar and a car on Punggol West Flyover.

The injured wild boar was lying on the road when policemen and Acres officers arrived at the location.

The wild boar got up and charged towards the officers and passers-by in the area.

The policemen fired their tasers at the boar, but it continued to charge towards them and the public.

"As the wild boar was rampaging and was a danger to the people within the vicinity, an officer had to draw his revolver to fire a shot at it, to stop it from injuring anyone," said the police.

The tusked wild boar, which measured 1.5m from head to tail, was shot in the neck. The injured animal was handed over to Acres.

No one was injured in the incident.

The boar had been spotted by motorists and passers-by alike, who commented about it on social media.

Facebook user Abang Pete said in a post at 7.38pm that he was driving at Sengkang East Road when he saw something he thought was a black plastic bag on the road and steered to avoid it.

"I was shocked to see it struggling and kicking away," he wrote. "When my headlights shone on the poor thing, I realised that it was a huge wild boar, possibly hit by a passing vehicle."