Police looking for Maserati driver who injured officer in hit-and-run incident at Bedok

SINGAPORE - Police are looking for the driver of a white Maserati who injured an on-duty Traffic Police officer on Friday (Nov 17) night.

In a statement early Saturday, police said they established the driver to be Mr Lee Cheng Yan, 34.

"The police are looking for him to aid in our investigations," the statement added.

Mr Lee's car had been stopped by a 26-year-old Traffic Police officer - who was conducting enforcement checks - along Bedok Reservoir Road at around 9.20pm.

But when the officer approached his car, Mr Lee suddenly accelerated towards him, causing him to suffer multiple injuries. He was taken to Changi General Hospital for treatment.

Mr Lee's car was later found abandoned at Cedar Avenue.

In a video posted online by Facebook user Yan Han, Mr Lee's Maserati was seen driving away from the scene after the incident.

A motorcyclist attempted to give chase but was unable to keep up with the Maserati.

Anyone with information on Mr Lee can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Police also thanked members of the public who provided assistance after the incident.

In July this year, Mr Lee was fined a total of $13,500 for installing an altered exhaust system on his Maserati car, and for causing an accident in Orchard Road last year which resulted in a motorcyclist suffering fractures.

He had been caught eight times between May 2013 and November 2015 for using the car when it was altered.