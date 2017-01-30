Police probing hit-and-run case after speeding car rams into motorcyclist on PIE

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating an incident which saw a white Honda Accord ram into a motorcycle on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Sunday (Jan 29) morning.

The collision, which flung the motorcyclist clean off his vehicle, was captured on a car's dashboard camera and has since gone viral after being shared on Facebook by road safety page Beh Chia Lor.

The motorcyclist suffered head injuries and was taken to the National University Hospital, where he is understood to be in stable condition.

His motorcycle caught fire immediately after the crash, with two motorists who stopped to render aid helping to put out the blaze with their own extinguishers.

Footage showed the Honda Accord speeding away after the crash. A second motorcycle barely avoided a collision.

Teacher Khairi Jumali, 27, who witnessed the incident, estimated that the Honda had been travelling at over 100kmh when the crash occurred at close to 6am.

"It's a minor miracle he (the motorcyclist) was still alive, given the impact," Mr Khairi added.

"There was a large gash on his head and he was bleeding quite badly, but he was thankfully still conscious."

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, a police spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched a fire engine and an ambulance to the scene.