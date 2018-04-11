Police officers to don new uniform that handles the heat and humidity better

SINGAPORE - They will still be the officers in blue, but from Monday (April 16) all Singapore Police Force (SPF) ground officers will don uniforms made of a new fabric designed to better deal with the heat and humidity.

Made of 98 per cent polyester and 2 per cent spandex, it dries faster and has better sweat absorption capabilities.

The new uniform - to be worn by police national servicemen and voluntary special constabularies as well - includes hidden plastic buttons in place of the metallic buttons on the current uniforms.

The hidden buttons make it more comfortable for officers to wear body vests over their new uniforms. The word "POLICE" is embroidered on the right chest of the uniform.

The design and fabric changes came after discussions with the Ministry of Home Affairs' Office of the Chief Science and Technology Officer, and were made for "improved breathability, comfort and lightness".

"This is part of SPF's capability and equipment enhancement programme. The changes to the uniforms will enable our officers to operate more effectively and comfortably in local humidity," said a police spokesman.

This is the first uniform revamp for the police force since 1985.

Existing uniforms, which are predominantly polyester, will be returned to the SPF and recycled.

The new uniform has two iterations - a long sleeved version, to be worn by specialist units, and a short sleeved one, which will be donned by ground response forces.



The current and new uniform for female officers. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE





The current and new uniform for male officers. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE





Features of the new police uniform. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

