Police investigating Xinmin Primary School teacher suspected of taking upskirt video on MRT train

SINGAPORE - A teacher at a primary school here has been caught on camera taking what appeared to be an upskirt video of a commuter in an MRT train.

A police report has since been lodged against the teacher, who has been put on leave.

The video, posted online late last week, has been shared widely. Netizens later linked it to a man who teaches at Xinmin Primary School.

The school in Hougang confirmed on Monday (July 17) that one of its teachers is currently undergoing police investigations for allegedly taking an upskirt video of a female commuter with his mobile phone. The teacher was posted to the school in June last year.

Mr Clement Lee, vice-principal at Xinmin Primary, told The Straits Times that "the safety of our students is of top priority".

"The case is under police investigation and the teacher is currently placed on leave," he added.

The clip, slightly over two minutes long, shows a man - decked out in a bright pink tee and black shorts - using his mobile phone and later placing the phone, with the camera facing up, on top of his duffel bag. He then lowers the bag and moves it close to the legs of a woman in a skirt standing behind him.

The incident took place while the train was travelling between MacPherson and Paya Lebar stations along the Circle Line.

Police confirmed that a report has been lodged. Investigations are ongoing.