Marine buoys on fire at Tuas company

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a marine engineering firm in Tuas on Sunday (Dec 3) afternoon, burning marine buoys filled with dense foam.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 21 Tuas View Place at about 1.40pm on Sunday .

According to its Facebook page, the fire was confined to a storage yard about the size of a basketball court and it was put out using several foam jets.

The SCDF said it was difficult to reach the fire, which was rooted in rows of melted large buoys that had fused together. It was eventually put out at 7.50pm.

When the SCDF posted the update at about 8pm, officers were damping down the burnt surfaces. Damping down refers to the process of wetting burnt areas immediately after a fire is put out to stop it from rekindling.

An online search showed that a company called Scandia Marine which uses pipeline floaters in its work reportedly occupies the address.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.