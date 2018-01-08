'Phubbing' affects relationship among youth, Singapore Polytechnic survey finds

SINGAPORE - She has been with her boyfriend for around half a year, but they had spent a few weeks snubbing each other by using their phones.

Miss Josin Chee, 18, a second-year student at Singapore Polytechnic (SP), told The Straits Times that her relationship with her boyfriend, who is in the same year but taking a different course from her, was strained due to "phubbing" - the act of ignoring someone in a social setting by using the phone.

"I got upset initially that he was not paying attention to me when we hung out. It feels like I'm not as interesting as a phone. Then when I did the same to him, he would call me out on it. We had this passive aggressive back-and-forth for a few weeks, before we decided we had to kick the habit together."

Their story is reflective of one of the findings from a survey on phubbing's impact on relationships among youth here. It was conducted by students from SP's Diploma in Media and Communication (DMC) course, including Miss Chee, in June last year.

The survey involving 785 youth between 15 and 35, who were interviewed around Singapore including in Bishan and Orchard, showed that phubbing had a negative impact on romantic relationships.

A total of 58.2 per cent of respondents strongly agreed or agreed that it negatively affects a relationship. The survey also found that more males than females felt this way. 54.5 per cent of females felt it would negatively affect a relationship while 62.8 per cent of males felt likewise.

Course lecturer, Ms Clarice Sim, 34, who is in her fifth year at the polytechnic, said she was personally shocked by that particular finding, as "females are portrayed as more sensitive in pop culture".

Another student, Mr Danial Hadi, 18, said he found it surprising that so many of his peers were affected by phubbing.

"My generation grew up with technology, so we do not think much of the impact and never found it out of the ordinary or weird."