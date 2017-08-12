Passengers trapped during Tiger Sky Tower ride in Sentosa, but no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - Passengers are trapped on the Tiger Sky Tower ride in Sentosa on Saturday evening, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Facebook.

SCDF was alerted at about 7.10pm and are currently working with the operator to rescue the trapped passengers. There are no reported injuries.

At 131m above sea level, the ride at Imbiah Road is the tallest observatory tower here, according to Sentosa's website.

The tower features an enclosed cabin with a capacity of 72 and revolves slowly to the top, offering passengers 360-degree panoramic views of Singapore and tourist island Sentosa's famous beaches and attractions.

A notice on the website said the Tiger Sky Tower is closed on Saturday.

Just after 9pm, coming to two hours since the rescue operation is underway, the revolving carousel descended a few metres and loud cheers could be heard from within the cabin. But, it soon came to a stop.

A group of five Vietnamese travellers are among those trapped. They are part of a group of 21 who are here for two days and are due to go to Malaysia tomorrow.

The tour operator, who did not reveal the name of the company, said this is "obviously a catastrophic failure" and his main priority now is to make sure his clients are safely down before looking into the post mortem. He said: "Right now, I just want to leave it to the experts here to assess and determine how to rescue the people in my group."

This story is developing.