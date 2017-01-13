Parliamentary secretary Amrin Amin marries a family doctor

SINGAPORE - Dressed in white, Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin, 38, tied the knot with family doctor Shariffah Nadia Aljunied, 30, on Friday (Jan 13).

The couple had their solemnisation ceremony and exchanged rings at Sultan Mosque, near Arab Street.

The private ceremony was attended by 50 of the couple's family members and close friends, including former Senior Parliamentary Secretary Hawazi Daipi and Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam.

After the simple ceremony, they hosted their guests to dinner at nearby Padi@Bussorah Malay restaurant.

The couple will hold their wedding reception on Saturday and Sunday at The Grassroots Club in Yio Chu Kang.

Mr Amrin, an MP for Sembawang GRC and former corporate lawyer, later thanked people for their good wishes in a Facebook post.

He wrote: "Please pray for Nadia and me as we start our new life as man and wife."