PAP MPs and ministers to take on more roles in labour movement

SINGAPORE - People's Action Party (PAP) ministers and backbenchers will be taking on more roles in the labour movement as the two organisations move to collaborate more deeply.

Ministers and other office holders - including ministers of state and parliamentary secretaries - will take on advisory roles in various arms of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) network, said NTUC in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 21).

These include its unit for freelancers and self-employed people, social enterprises and organisations for migrant workers.

All 82 PAP MPs, where possible, will also be advisors in the nearly 60 unions and over 60 professional associations under NTUC.

It is the first time that NTUC will actively pair professional associations - known as U Associates - with advisors from the PAP. U Associates, which represent professions such as engineers and sales professionals, have seen their memberships swell as more Singaporeans join the white-collar trades.

The move comes two days after the PAP's annual convention on Sunday (Nov 19), where Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had called for the "symbiotic relationship" between the party and the labour movement to be strengthened. While older union leaders had understood the relationship well, the same understanding must be nurtured with new generations of union leaders, he said.

He said then that this relationship is "now even more crucial", with workers needing support to cope with job losses arising from economic disruption. Unions will also "need to work with the PAP government, so that we can develop effective policies to help workers, to enable Singaporeans to weather the changes, to do the new jobs better," he added.

In its statement, NTUC said it will continue to mobilise the broad middle ground to support the Government in policies that will serve the long-term interests of working people in Singapore, while in turn, the PAP must always be on the side of working people.

"Successive generations of the labour movement and PAP leaders must share the same understanding of this symbiotic relationship and work together to help our workers overcome the economic challenges," it said.

The party will support the labour movement in ways such as enacting progressive labour legislation to protect the rights of workers in a more diverse employment landscape, helping workers continuously upgrade their skills, and working with the NTUC's social enterprises which provide affordable goods and services, said NTUC.

Mr Lee had said on Sunday that Singapore's fourth-generation ministers will be working more closely with the NTUC, with each of them taking on a specific partnership with NTUC. Younger Members of Parliament will also be involved in these partnerships.

Some of Singapore's fourth-generation ministers include Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, and Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee.

The labour movement did not elaborate to queries from The Straits Times on the nature of these partnerships.