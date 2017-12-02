Over 100 corgis gather for Singapore's 'largest meet' at Sentosa

Derpy, a three-year-old male corgi, was named "Best Corgi Butt" with the shape of a peach.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Two Corgis Tohgi (left), and Niu Niu (right) had a beach wedding with more than 100 other Corgis in attendance. Their respective owners are hoping they will mate when they meet every week.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
SINGAPORE - Three-year-old Derpy won the prize for best butt on Saturday (Dec 2).

This would sound odd if Derpy wasn't actually a dog.

He was one of more than 100 corgis that gathered at Sentosa's Tanjong Beach on Saturday for an event held by non-profit corgi interest group SG Corgi Events.

The dogs and their owners took part in activities such as the Royal Corgi Race and even a "wedding" between two corgis that were dressed as bride and groom.

The event ran from 9am to noon and is said to set a new record for largest gathering of corgis in Singapore.

There are other corgi events around the world, such as the Southern Californian Corgi Beach Day which is held quarterly.

A gathering of more than 100 Corgi, the largest ever in Singapore

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has pembroke welsh corgis that are famously beloved.

