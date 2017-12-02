Over 100 corgis gather for Singapore's 'largest meet' at Sentosa

SINGAPORE - Three-year-old Derpy won the prize for best butt on Saturday (Dec 2).

This would sound odd if Derpy wasn't actually a dog.

He was one of more than 100 corgis that gathered at Sentosa's Tanjong Beach on Saturday for an event held by non-profit corgi interest group SG Corgi Events.

The dogs and their owners took part in activities such as the Royal Corgi Race and even a "wedding" between two corgis that were dressed as bride and groom.

The event ran from 9am to noon and is said to set a new record for largest gathering of corgis in Singapore.

There are other corgi events around the world, such as the Southern Californian Corgi Beach Day which is held quarterly.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has pembroke welsh corgis that are famously beloved.