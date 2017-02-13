One hurt by falling tree at Yuan Ching Road carpark

SINGAPORE - In a second such incident in days, a woman was taken to hospital on Monday (Feb 13) after a tree fell in a carpark on Yuan Ching Road.

In photos sent to The Straits Times, a tree appears to have fallen on the open passenger door of a lorry, crushing its window.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it received a call about the incident at about 2.30pm on Monday.

It said one person was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital, although no details were given about injuries.

The tree fell in the carpark of a block student apartments and the woman injured was was visiting one of the tenants. She is understood to be Malaysian.

Ms Alicia Poon, who manages the student apartments, said she was in her office when the accident happened. When she got to the carpark, a woman was lying on the floor, in pain.

There was no blood but the victim groaned in pain as she was helped onto the ambulance, she said.

"Luckily, the lorry door took most of the weight," she said. "Otherwise, the tree would have fallen directly on her."

Ms Poon, who is in her late 40s, said that this was the second time a tree has fallen there. The earlier case happened last year, and no one was injured.

She was concerned as there are many residents and visitors to the apartments, including professors and researchers.

"What happens if a scholar is injured, many are from other countries," she told The Straits Times. "The authorities should look into the safety of old trees."

There are about 10 mature trees of the same breed in the area, she added.

This is the second such incident to take place here in a matter of days.

One person died and four others were injured on Saturday when a 40m-tall tembusu tree fell at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday.