Oil slicks spotted at East Coast Park beach

SINGAPORE- The usually scenic sea view of East Coast Park was stained with slicks of black oil along the shore and waters on Wednesday (July 19) evening.

When The Straits Times arrived at the stretch of affected shoreline near Carpark F2, there was a greasy smell in the air. Black patches of oil were also seen along the beach and were estimated to affect a stretch of about 300m.

Contractors from the National Environment Agency (NEA) were also spotted near the affected beach area.

Mr Daniel Tong, 43, assistant operations director of De-Prospero, which runs restaurant Central Thainearby, said he first noticed the smell of "raw oil" at around 5.30pm.

"I was walking past when I saw the oil spill that was around the break of the waves," he said.

He added that business at the restaurant, which has an alfresco dining area and is located about 50m from the affected stretch, was slightly affected as patrons were bothered by the smell.

"Hopefully this can be taken care of soon because it's not good for the environment," said Mr Tong.

ST has reached out to NEA and the Marine Port Authority for comment.