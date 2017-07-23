Official search for missing Singaporean diver called off after 10-day operation

SINGAPORE - The search for missing Singaporean diver Rinta Paul Mukkam has been called off after 10 days.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency (Basarnas) operational director Maj. Gen Heronimus Guru confirmed with The Straits Times on Sunday (July 23) that search operations had stopped.

"Our standard operations are seven days of search and we extended another three days but to no avail. We ended the operations with no results," Mr Heronimus said.

The operations involved 90 search and rescue officials.

Dr Rashmi Yash Paul, 36, a family friend, said that there are no plans to extend their search further at this point.

Ms Rinta's brother, Mr Roy Paul Mukkam, and brother-in-law are due to return to Singapore from Indonesia today (Mon).

However, Dr Rashmi hopes that those living in the area where Ms Rinta went missing will continue to "bear Rinta in mind".

She added that posters with a reward of US$10,000 ($13,600) had been distributed among the locals.

A local group called Emergency Komodo will also continue to keep a look out, she said.

Ms Rinta, a 40-year-old associate regional sales manager, failed to surface on July 13 during a diving trip off Indonesia's Komodo Island.

She had been part of a group of 16 women who were diving in the area.