O-level results: Cut-off points for all JCs may increase due to likely larger intake

SINGAPORE - The cut-off points for junior colleges across Singapore may rise this year, due to an expected increase in student intake.

This is a result of the impending merger of eight JCs due to falling cohorts. Four of them - Serangoon JC, Innova JC, Tampines JC and Jurong JC - will not be taking in JC1 students this year.

This would see the remaining 19 JCs admitting more students in this year's Joint Admissions Exercise, and adjusting their cut-off points accordingly.

However, the cut-off points do not reflect the quality of the JCs and their programmes, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) in a joint statement on Friday (Jan 12).

"We encourage students to continue choosing JCs based on each school's distinctive programmes, CCAs (co-curricular activities) and school culture - factors that can further develop their strengths and interests," said MOE and SEAB.

"We also want to reassure students and parents that there will be sufficient capacity and JC places to cater to demand."

MOE announced the names, locations and principals of each of the merged JCs on Thursday.

Each of the merged JCs would retain the niche CCAs and academic programmes of both schools forming it.