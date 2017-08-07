NUS team wins international debating competition

SINGAPORE - A team from the National University of Singapore (NUS) beat 73 teams from 18 countries before emerging as the winner of the United Asian Debating Championships.

The team - one of three that NUS sent to the event- beat a team from Ateneo De Manila University at the finals last Friday (Aug 4).

The two teams slugged it out over a topic involving the United States Democratic Party and the issue of class and identity politics. Eight out of nine judges voted to declare NUS the winner.

The competition was held in the Cambodian city of Siem Reap.

Chief judge Mifzal Mohammed Mohd Murshid Kieron, speaking to The Straits Times, said the NUS team won because it showed a strong understanding of American politics, and was able to address its opponent's criticisms.

"This was a thoroughly well-deserved win," he said.

Ms Nar Sher May, 23, who was part of the three-member team, said it was the first time she had won at an international debate competition. All the effort, she added, was worth it in the end.

Ms Nar, who is pursuing a bachelor of arts degree, is now looking forward to the Asian British Parliamentary Debate Championships, which will take place in October in Krabi, Thailand.