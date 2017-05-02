NUS ranked 22nd in Financial Times' list of top 50 MBA courses

SINGAPORE - The National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School has scored another international accolade, with its Master of Business Administration (MBA) being ranked 22nd in a global top 50 list of such programmes.

NUS is the only South-east Asian institution featured in the inaugural Top MBAs For Finance ranking published on Sunday (April 30) by the Financial Times (FT), though Insead, a French business school with a campus in Singapore, ranked sixth.

Stanford University's Stanford Graduate School of Business topped the list, which was based on data from alumni working in finance three years after graduation.

Stanford's MBA graduates received the highest annual salary among the top 50 schools at US$266,000 (S$370,900) a year.

NUS respondents reported an annual salary of US$132,000, a 105 per cent increase from their pre-MBA salaries.

The Singapore varsity said on Tuesday that it ranked 11th for international mobility, which is measured based on alumni citizenship and the countries where they worked before their MBA, on graduation and three years after graduation.

The NUS also scored well in terms of international diversity and gender diversity, with international students making up 93 per cent of the class of 2013. Female students made up 43 per cent of the cohort.

Additionally, the survey found that 86 per cent of NUS MBA alumni in finance stated that their aims for pursuing the MBA were achieved, while 24 per cent of alumni moved to careers in finance after graduating from the programme.

Said vice-dean of graduate studies Jochen Wirtz: "The inaugual ranking reflects the strengths of our finance curriculum and its ability to accelerate our alumni's careers."

This ranking comes after the FT's Global MBA Ranking released in January this year, which placed the NUS MBA in 26th place in a list of 100 such programmes.