NUS in MIT's top 10 list of leaders in engineering education

SINGAPORE - The National University of Singapore (NUS) has been ranked alongside the likes of MIT, Stanford and Cambridge in a list of top 10 institutions most frequently identified as 'current leaders' in engineering education.

It is the only university outside of the United States and Northern Europe on the list, which was part of a report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) which looked at worldwide trends in the rapidly changing landscape of engineering education.

The top three were Olin College, MIT and Stanford University. NUS came in at eighth place, ahead of the University of Cambridge in ninth place.

Singapore Polytechnic and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) were identified as just falling short of the top 10 list.

The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) also topped a list of top 10 "emerging leaders" in the field of engineering education, which identified a new generation of engineering programs that include work-based learning, multidisciplinary programs and a dual emphasis on engineering design and student self-reflection.

Others in the "emerging leaders" list include University College London and the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile.

The report, Global state of the art in engineering education, was released on Tuesday (March 27), by a team from MIT.

"Engineers will address the complex societal challenges of the 21st century by building a new generation of machines, materials, and systems. We should fundamentally rethink how we educate engineers for this future," said Professor Ed Crawley, the Ford Professor of Engineering in the Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics and faculty co-director of the New Engineering Education Transformation (NEET) initiative at MIT.

The report reviews cutting-edge practice in engineering education, and involved interviews with 178 thought leaders who have knowledge of and experience with world-leading engineering programs.

Dean of the NUS Faculty of Engineering, Professor Chua Kee Chaing, called NUS' presence in the MIT report "gratifying".

"We firmly believe that a holistic engineering education is the right approach to training engineers with strong technical skills and the creativity and innovativeness needed to tackle complex social, economic and environmental problems of the 21st century."

Professor Ho Teck Hua, Senior Deputy President and Provost of NUS, said the achievement showed the commitment and excellent work of its faculty and researchers.

"We are constantly enhancing the transformative educational experience here at the university and this has reaped positive results in nurturing future-ready graduates who are prepared to take on the challenges and excel in the global workplace," he said.

"We will also deepen the translational impact of NUS' research, and enhance our vibrant ecosystem to further foster innovation and entrepreneurship."