NTUC FairPrice to extend operating hours of stores for Chinese New Year season

SINGAPORE - To cater to increased traffic during the Chinese New Year season, NTUC FairPrice will extend operating hours of its stores islandwide.

Shoppers can grab last-minute groceries next Thursday (Jan 26) as 83 FairPrice stores will run for 24 hours that day, the supermarket chain said in a media advisory on Tuesday (Jan 17).

Also, 25 of its stores will remain open on the first and second days of Chinese New Year (Jan 28 and 29).

Additionally, more than 57 stores will stay open for an extra one to two hours in the week leading up to Chinese New Year and close at 11pm or midnight. Normal operating hours will resume on Jan 30.

NTUC has 140 outlets nationwide. For more information on opening hours for specific stores, visit http://bit.ly/fairpricecnyhours2017