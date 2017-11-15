NTUC amends its Constitution to represent more people in different jobs and positions

SINGAPORE - More working people with different types of jobs - from managers to freelancers - can expect to be offered help by the labour movement going forward.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) wants to use more services and groupings to represent "all working people", and updated its Constitution on Wednesday (Nov 15) to formalise this.

While it has already been reaching out to more groups of workers in recent years, the previous Constitution could have been narrowly interpreted as covering only the representation of rank and file workers using unions as the only mechanism, said NTUC secretary-general Chan Chun Sing at a media briefing.

But the more diverse economic landscape now means working people are on a continuum, he said.

"In today's world, in our Singapore system of continuous meritocracy, actually people move fluidly in between jobs and we shouldn't have this artificial divide as to who is considered rank and file, who is considered PMEs (professionals, managers and executives). We also shouldn't have the artificial divide where the union is the only mechanism to organise and represent workers," he said.

"Over the last few years we have started experimenting with different forms of organising and representing our workers. We have gone beyond protection and privileges to placement and progression. So these are tangible changes that we have progressively brought in."

Mr Chan noted that many unions today also include PMEs, though they receive different services according to the laws regulating collective bargaining.

Beyond nearly 60 unions, NTUC also has more than 60 U Associates - which are professional associations- as well as a unit for freelancers and self-employed workers, a unit for workers in small and medium enterprises and groups helping migrant workers.

The constitutional changes, along with nine papers charting the direction for the NTUC in the year ahead, were supported by about 97 per cent of the 410 delegates who voted at a conference on Wednesday.

Other areas NTUC will be working on are to help PMEs expand their professional networks and gain skills to stay competitive, establish industry standards and fair practices for freelancers and self-employed people such as insurance schemes, and raise awareness of migrant workers' rights.

It is also bringing unions and U Associates together in 23 clusters corresponding to the industry transformation maps being launched, to look at how the plans can be implemented to help workers in specific jobs.

These clusters include the oil, petrochemical, energy and chemical (Opec) cluster, healthcare sector and food and beverage sector. For example, the Union of Workers in the Petroleum Industry is working together with chemical engineers, while the Food, Drink and Allied Workers' Union is working with food scientists.