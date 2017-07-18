NParks staff counselled after using 'inappropriate language' towards jogger who gave feedback

SINGAPORE - The National Parks Board (NParks) staff that used "inappropriate language" towards a jogger that provided feedback has been counselled, said the authority on Tuesday (July 18).

On Monday (July 17), Mr Dixon Liw put up a Facebook post with a screenshot of an email, believed to be accidentally sent to him, by an NParks manager. It read: "I believe this guy is out to find trouble with NParks", apparently referring to Mr Liw.

Mr Liw had given feedback to the authorities, including to NParks, alleging that at least one drain cover along Ubi Avenue 1 was damaged by pruning works. Mr Liw added that the damaged cover affected him because "it happened on (his) regular jogging route". Mr Liw did not respond to a request for comment.

In response to the incident, NParks' deputy chief executive Leong Chee Chiew said: "The National Parks Board (NParks) is aware of this incident, and has contacted Mr Dixon Liw to apologise for our staff's inappropriate language. We have also counselled the staff involved regarding his attitude towards the feedback provider.

"NParks recognises that feedback from the public helps us to manage our green spaces better, and we appreciate the effort Mr Liw took to alert us to the damaged drain gratings."

The authority added that it will be repairing the drain gratings by Wednesday (July 19).