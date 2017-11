SINGAPORE - Train service on the Punggol LRT line's East loop has resumed after a disruption on Thursday (Nov 2) due to a power fault.

SBS Transit had announced the disruption in a Twitter post at 4.27pm, before updating that services had resumed in a tweet at 4.48pm.

It later added in a 5pm tweet that free bus rides and bridging bus services on the line had ceased.

The operator also apologised for any inconvenienced caused to commuters.

02/11, 4.27pm: No

train service at PGL East loop due to power fault. Free passing-by buses are

available. We are sorry. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) November 2, 2017

02/11, 4.48pm: Train service has resumed at Punggol LRT East loop. Free passing-by and bridging buses are still available. We are sorry. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) November 2, 2017