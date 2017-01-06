SINGAPORE - The swift action taken after a complaint was received about the former general manager and secretary of Ang Mo Kio Town Council shows the "essence of how the Government is run", said Minister of Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam on Friday (Jan 6).

"If there is an allegation, it will be investigated and no one will be spared and nothing will be swept under the carpet," he said.

He added: "You are not going to get angels in power all the time... We look for clean people, but along the way people may fall into temptation. So the system has to move in immediately, forcefully. We must have a system that doesn't hide things and moves quickly when something happens, to send a message."

Mr Shanmugam was asked about the case at a press conference to announce the results of a review of criminal investigation processes.

Mr Victor Wong, who works for CPG Facilities Management, the managing agent of the town council, is under investigation by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

He was asked to go on leave by his company after the town council received a complaint about him in September, town council chairman Ang Hin Kee told The Straits Times on Dec 29.

Mr Ang had said that the complaint "arose out of his dealings which relates to probable behaviour needing investigation done by CPIB".