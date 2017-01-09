No malfunction in escalator, says SMRT after 4 commuters fall at Bishan station

SINGAPORE - Four women aged between 50 and 60 years old fell while riding on an escalator at Bishan MRT station on Sunday (Jan 8) morning.

According to the Shin Min Daily News, they lost their balance on the escalator and ended up sitting on the escalator steps.

A witness to the incident, which happened at around 11.10am, said the escalator allegedly changed direction abruptly without warning.

According to the report, the injuries sustained were not serious and the women were helped by station staff.

However, Mr Patrick Nathan, Vice President for Corporate Information and Communications of SMRT Corporation Ltd, said that investigation shows "there was no malfunction in escalator operations".

He added that Bishan MRT staff were quick to attend to the four commuters, one of whom had lost her balance on an upriding escalator.

"We would like to remind commuters to firmly hold on to the handrails when riding on escalators in our stations. Elderly passengers, or those travelling with children or carrying bulky items, are advised to use passenger lifts for their safety," said Mr Nathan.

On Nov 12 last year, a 64-year-old man fell backwards while riding an escalator at Bishan MRT station. The retiree suffered serious head injuries, and has since been in a coma.