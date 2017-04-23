No 'fake eggs' sold at Ang Mo Kio coffeeshop: AVA

SINGAPORE - The eggs sold at an Ang Mo Kio coffeeshop are real, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in response to a video posted on social media.

Facebook user Jerome Junior claimed that synthetic eggs from China have "hit Singapore" in a Facebook post on Friday (April 21).

He wrote that a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio served him "soft boiled synthetic eggs", adding "Please take heed and alert your loved ones".

A video he uploaded had more than 260,000 views by Sunday afternoon, and the post was shared more than 5,000 times .

However, AVA said that their investigations show that the eggs sold were real.

"Our investigations have shown that the eggs sold there are real, and were imported from an accredited farm in Malaysia," AVA said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

The Authority clarified that Singapore does not import eggs from China, as China is not an approved source.

"Both imported and locally produced eggs are also regularly sampled for food safety and compliance with AVA's standards and requirements," AVA said.