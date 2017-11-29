New tripartite standard launched by IMDA to better support media freelancers

SINGAPORE - A tripartite standard to promote best practices in the media freelancing industry has been set up, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced on Wednesday (Nov 29).

The new Tripartite Standard on the Procurement of Services from Media Freelancers was launched by Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Chee Hong Tat at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market and ScreenSingapore 2017, part of the Singapore Media Festival.

It aims to encourage fair and progressive workplaces to better support media freelancers.

From April 1 next year, companies looking for IMDA media grants and funding for Public Service Broadcast content must adopt the tripartite standard, which focuses on four key areas.

Firstly, companies have to provide freelancers with written contracts to ensure both parties have a common understanding of the service and payment.

Secondly, the companies also have to adhere to the payment milestones as per the terms that were agreed upon.

Thirdly, should any dispute arise, mediation should be the first course of action. IMDA provides subsidies for such services in partnership with the Singapore Mediation Centre (SMC)

Lastly, companies should offer freelancers workplace protection with insurance for production equipment, commercial general liability and work-related accidents.

Mr Chee also announced partnerships between IMDA with media industry players both locally and globally.

These will present local talent with opportunities to boost their skills and create content for a global audience and digital platforms.